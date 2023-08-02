Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), has announced that transporters in the state will not be joining the August 2 strike

The strike, called by the organised labour, is ongoing across several Nigerian states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

MC Oluomo is a long-time ally of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a staunch supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Agege, Lagos state - Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, the chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, has said its members will not join the nationwide protest and strike spearheaded by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

MC Oluomo said rather than engage in protest or strike, the management committee has announced relief packages to cushion the petrol subsidy removal pain, The Punch reported.

MC Oluomo-led Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee is not joining NLC's strike. Photo credit: @mcoluomo

Source: Instagram

Lagos transporters won’t join labour strike

According to him, all bookings would have a 25% reduction.

MC Oluomo, an ally of President Bola Tinubu, disclosed this during a meeting with transport union leaders and operators on Tuesday, August 1, according to The Nation.

The transport boss said:

“After much deliberations and review, we discussed the high cost of foods, transport fares and other areas of public interest, in particular the plan by the organised labour union i.e. the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to call workers out on a strike action.

“After a careful discussion, we concluded that we will not be part of any strike or protest rally being planned to draw the Federal Government’s attention to the issue being debated in the country.”

