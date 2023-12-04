Nigerian NURTW chieftain, MC Oluomo’s son, King West, recently caused a buzz after sharing his plan for the month of December

The socialite opened up on how he and his students plan to collect people’s girlfriends in the last month of the year

King West’s disclosure was met with a series of heated reactions from netizens as most blasted him

Popular Nigerian National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo’s son, King West, is once again in the news for controversial reasons.

The month of December is often a time for people to splurge and have a great time as they mark the year coming to an end. A lot of people also see it as an opportunity to do things they did not get to do during previous months.

For MC Oluomo’s son, King West, his Detty December plans are about women. Taking to his official Instagram page via his stories, the youngster opened up on what his December activities would be.

According to King West, he and his students are planning to collect people’s girlfriends. He wrote:

“We go collect all of una girlfriends this December, my students dey para.”

Reactions as MC Oluomo’s son shares his Detty December plans

MC Oluomo’s son’s post soon went viral online and it drew mixed feelings from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

olivepraise:

“This one is a real definition of money miss road a misplaced priorities.”

Worldosax:

“If that’s what bothering you now. Come and have em all. OZUOR.”

Fati_wey_no_fat:

“Naso your papa dey collect people housewife.”

__bola.tito__:

“Collect people’s girlfriend as per who una be?”

Domingo_loso:

“Apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Well done Jr.”

Tung33_001:

“Funniest parts of this thing be say some girls wey Dey comment section go dey him DM.”

Iam_kingsean:

“Agboro son can never be sensible no matter the education, nothing good can ever come from gutter mouth.”

ayomi___x:

“Na girlfriend wey no get sense dem go collect naa Mtcchheewww.”

Jerry_ebalu:

“That's all a person like him can offer.”

iam_febishola:

“Naso him papa date all yoruba nollywood actress finish , son wan collect all yahoo boys girlfriend.”

How MC Oluomo won 2nd term as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), have re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos state chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed on Thursday, November 30, at the state's union secretariat, Agege, The Nation reported.

Reacting, Akinsanya thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state; Ore-led national body of the union, and other stakeholders for standing by him during the crisis.

