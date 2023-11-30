MC Oluomo has been elected as the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, for the second time

MC Oluomo was elected alongside his other executive members of the union on Thursday, November 30

Reacting, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the members of the union for trusting MC Oluomo with the NURTW's affairs in Lagos state and giving him a second opportunity

Ikeja, Lagos state - Members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), have re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos state chairman.

MC Oluomo emerged as Lagos NURTW chairman

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed on Thursday, November 30, at the state's union secretariat, Agege, The Nation reported.

Reacting, Akinsanya thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state; Ore-led national body of the union and other stakeholders for standing by him during the crisis.

He specially commnded the members of the union in the state for their loyalty to him as their leader and perseverance.

Governor Sanwo-Olu hailed the union members for re-electiing Akinsanya for a second term in office and praised Akinsanya’s exemplary leadership qualities and ability to reform the union activities in the state, Leadership report added.

