Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Need a Visa to Enter or Stay in Germany in 2026
- Germany has published the names of African countries whose citizens cannot enter its territory without a visa
- The list also contains the names of several other countries outside the African continent
- According to details published on the website, only a few African countries are excluded from the list
Citizens of many African countries who wish to visit Germany have now been put on notice, as they are required to have a valid visa before embarking on their journey.
Germany, in a detailed report on its website, made it clear that some countries in Africa enjoy certain privileges, as citizens of those countries can travel to Germany without a visa.
Germany updates visa policy for African countries
In the same publication, a long list on the website shows the names of many other African countries whose citizens need a visa before travelling to Germany.
This article focuses only on those countries whose citizens need a valid visa before they are allowed into Germany.
Germany free visa: Ineligible African countries
The following are the countries whose citizens must obtain a travel visa.
- Algeria
- Angola
- Benin
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Comoros
- Congo (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
- Congo (Republic of the Congo)
- Côte d'Ivoire
- Djibouti
- Egypt
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Rwanda
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
It is worth noting that, aside from many African countries, citizens of many other countries mentioned on the website may also require a visa before they are allowed to enter Germany.
Morocco: African countries eligible for visa-free travel
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Morocco published an official list of 11 African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.
The report explained that the visa-free policy allows eligible African nationals to enter Morocco without obtaining a visa, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also listed several countries outside Africa that enjoy the same privilege.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng