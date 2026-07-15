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Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Need a Visa to Enter or Stay in Germany in 2026
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Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Need a Visa to Enter or Stay in Germany in 2026

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Germany has published the names of African countries whose citizens cannot enter its territory without a visa
  • The list also contains the names of several other countries outside the African continent
  • According to details published on the website, only a few African countries are excluded from the list

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Citizens of many African countries who wish to visit Germany have now been put on notice, as they are required to have a valid visa before embarking on their journey.

Germany, in a detailed report on its website, made it clear that some countries in Africa enjoy certain privileges, as citizens of those countries can travel to Germany without a visa.

Germany announces African countries whose citizens need visas before entry
Germany reveals African countries whose citizens cannot enter without a visa. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/picture alliance
Source: Getty Images

Germany updates visa policy for African countries

In the same publication, a long list on the website shows the names of many other African countries whose citizens need a visa before travelling to Germany.

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This article focuses only on those countries whose citizens need a valid visa before they are allowed into Germany.

Read also

Bahrain releases list of African countries eligible for online visa

Germany free visa: Ineligible African countries

The following are the countries whose citizens must obtain a travel visa.

  1. Algeria
  2. Angola
  3. Benin
  4. Botswana
  5. Burkina Faso
  6. Burundi
  7. Cameroon
  8. Cape Verde
  9. Central African Republic
  10. Chad
  11. Comoros
  12. Congo (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
  13. Congo (Republic of the Congo)
  14. Côte d'Ivoire
  15. Djibouti
  16. Egypt
  17. Equatorial Guinea
  18. Eritrea
  19. Eswatini
  20. Ethiopia
  21. Gabon
  22. Gambia
  23. Ghana
  24. Guinea
  25. Guinea-Bissau
  26. Kenya
  27. Lesotho
  28. Liberia
  29. Libya
  30. Madagascar
  31. Malawi
  32. Mali
  33. Mauritania
  34. Morocco
  35. Mozambique
  36. Namibia
  37. Niger
  38. Nigeria
  39. Rwanda
  40. São Tomé and Príncipe
  41. Senegal
  42. Sierra Leone
  43. Somalia
  44. South Africa
  45. South Sudan
  46. Sudan
  47. Tanzania
  48. Togo
  49. Tunisia
  50. Uganda
  51. Zambia
  52. Zimbabwe

It is worth noting that, aside from many African countries, citizens of many other countries mentioned on the website may also require a visa before they are allowed to enter Germany.

Morocco: African countries eligible for visa-free travel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Morocco published an official list of 11 African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that the visa-free policy allows eligible African nationals to enter Morocco without obtaining a visa, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also listed several countries outside Africa that enjoy the same privilege.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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