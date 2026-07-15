Germany has published the names of African countries whose citizens cannot enter its territory without a visa

The list also contains the names of several other countries outside the African continent

According to details published on the website, only a few African countries are excluded from the list

Citizens of many African countries who wish to visit Germany have now been put on notice, as they are required to have a valid visa before embarking on their journey.

Germany, in a detailed report on its website, made it clear that some countries in Africa enjoy certain privileges, as citizens of those countries can travel to Germany without a visa.

Germany reveals African countries whose citizens cannot enter without a visa. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Germany updates visa policy for African countries

In the same publication, a long list on the website shows the names of many other African countries whose citizens need a visa before travelling to Germany.

This article focuses only on those countries whose citizens need a valid visa before they are allowed into Germany.

Germany free visa: Ineligible African countries

The following are the countries whose citizens must obtain a travel visa.

Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros Congo (Democratic Republic of the Congo) Congo (Republic of the Congo) Côte d'Ivoire Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Rwanda São Tomé and Príncipe Senegal Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

It is worth noting that, aside from many African countries, citizens of many other countries mentioned on the website may also require a visa before they are allowed to enter Germany.

Morocco: African countries eligible for visa-free travel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Morocco published an official list of 11 African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that the visa-free policy allows eligible African nationals to enter Morocco without obtaining a visa, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also listed several countries outside Africa that enjoy the same privilege.

Source: Legit.ng