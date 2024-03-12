Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state police command has reporetdly re-arrested artiste, Ibrahim Owodunni, popularly called Primeboy.

As reported by The Punch, Primeboy was arrested on Tuesday morning, March 12, during his visit to the state criminal investigation department (SCID) at Panti, Yaba, alongside Ayobami Fisayo, aka Spending.

Mohbad died controversially on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The newspaper said a top source disclosed that Primeboy and Spending had been asked to visit the SCID weekly since the commencement of the investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Primeboy was, however, detained by the Lagos police while Spending was released.

The reason for Primeboy's arrest was not immediately known.

The source said:

Both of them had gone to register their presence at SCID this morning as they have been asked to report every week. But when they got there, Primeboy was immediately handcuffed and detained.

They allowed only Spending to go after he had signed. Primeboy has been locked up as I speak.

Meanwhile, when reached for official comments, Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the police in Lagos, said he was not aware of the arrest.

He, however, promised to make his findings.

I am not aware. Let me find out.

More to follow...

