The Corona Inquest into the tragic death of the Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, best known as Mohbad, is still ongoing

In a new update, the deceased's wife, Wumi, gave her side of the story of the bizarre incidents that led to the death of the young star

In her testimony, she revealed that her husband fought with his friend Prime Boy and that the tetanus injection he received made him very uncomfortable before he gave up a ghost

During the corona inquest into the tragic death of the Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, best known as Mohbad, Omawumi, the deceased's wife, revealed some shocking information on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

She said in her testimony that her husband began vomiting and complaining of pain after an auxiliary nurse administered an injection on a Tuesday, September 12, at about 1 PM.

Mohbad’s wife Wunmi testifies in court Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Omawumi's evidence suggests that a fight Imole had with his friend Prime Boy had an impact on the circumstances leading up to his death. She said that Mohbad was hurt on Sunday, September 10, 2023, when he got into a battle with Prime Boy in Ikorodu.

"I had to check on the food I was cooking while the nurse was treating my husband, but on my return, I had Mohbad tell the nurse to stop the injection as he was feeling uncomfortable."

She mentioned they couldn't get out of Ikorodu because of the crowd surrounding their car.

Then, her husband instructed Prime Boy to tell Adura Aloba, his younger brother, to notify the bouncer that they were leaving. However, he was asked to wait until the other performers had finished.

Mohbad was frustrated because he had to wait around for two hours. Prime Boy knew Mohbad's brother had been nasty to him, but the deceased claimed he couldn't publicly reprimand his brother.

Wunmi claims that she overheard the argument between Mohbad and Prime Boy while sitting between them. After Prime Boy called Mohbad by a name he despised in public—"Promise"—Mohbad promptly exited the vehicle to confront him.

Omawumi said that when she saw the argument, she quickly left the car to call for help and didn't know what transpired between the two friends.

Wumi continued her testimony, saying that Mohbad did not get treatment for his wounds right away for reasons she did not want to specify yet. On Monday, September 11, she observed a change in his demeanour, and he explained that his hand hurt. Mohbad denied her suggestion that they go to the hospital.

Mohbad's friend sent an invitation to the nurse, whose identity remains unknown at this time. Mohbad complained of pain during the tetanus injection as the nurse was tending to him.

The circumstances behind Mohbad's death and what led up to the tragedy are still under investigation as part of the current inquest.

Netizens react to Mohbad's wife's testimony

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

lanco010:

"Oh i see, u weren’t there wen he took injection, u weren’t there also wen they fought. This gal is a l i ar."

prince_of_scarborough:

"All this one na story . I’m not accusing her but she’s got loads of questions to answer. How will your husband die mysteriously and this is all you have to say ? You have alot to say Girlie."

gifted_kollectionz:

"Why is she exonerating herself from all the incident scenes? Something is off."

lustredgr8:

"this guy was legitly treating HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE, a nurse Without his health history administered medications.. this must have been the issue."

hey_amaka:

"Why did you invited a nurse all the way from Cotonou? There’re bigger hospitals in Lagos why u nor carry am go the ??? Abegi this girl has a lot of questions to answer."

titi_carie:

"Why do I have a feeling she and Mohbad had a fight that night and she injured him…there is more to this story…she’s a suspect..take it or leave it."

Mohbad’s wife accused of sleeping with late singer’s female manager

Omowunmi Aloba, the widow of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as MohBad, has been accused of having an affair with her late husband's manager just two months after his death.

Micee, a close friend of the late artist, made the accusations during an interview hosted by Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, and shared on social media.

This came after the departed singer's friend vented on his Instagram account for several days about Mohbad's wife's ill-treatment towards the singer while he was still alive.

