Nigerian fast-rising singer Ruger offered his perspective on the untimely passing of the late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, widely known as Mohbad The Asiwaju hitmaker noted some controversial nuances that might have added to the alleged living hell the departed singer faced on earth Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Ask About Me crooner caused a buzz during his forceful exit from Naira Marley's Marlian Records

Nigerian singer Ruger Michael Adebayo Olayinka shared his thoughts with Nigerians on the sad demise of the late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad.

The Ask About Me crooner's death prompted many suspicions, especially given his unclear history with Naira Marley's Marlian Records.

Ruger speaks on how fans contributed to Mohbad's problems.

Source: Instagram

Before his death, the late singer accused Marlian Records of stealing his music rights and owing him money.

Ruger suggested in the interview on Afrobeats Podcast that fans may have affected Mohbad's emotional state before his death.

According to the Asiwaju hitmaker, after Mohbad departed Marlian Records, many fans stopped buying his music.

The artist advised music fans to quit using his death for clout and let Mohbad rest.

"The fans added to it too because as soon as he left the label, I do not think people continued listening to him anymore. I feel like they were just attached to the fact that he was a Marlian.

"So did you guys love him for his music? So what did you love him for? The fans, the ones that are acting all aggressive, we are at fault too so let us just accept that.

"I wish the guy rest in peace. You guys should stop stressing the guy's spirit. Dem don dey use ham catch cruise and it is really annoying," he said.

See his video below:

Ruger's media interview sparks reactions online

Responses to Ruger's statement vary among Nigerians. Some understood his perspective, knowing fan support is vital to an artist's career, while others criticised him.

See their comments below:

@mabi:

"I don’t think people stopped listening to after he left the label though.. his songs were popping still and on the charts.. his instagram interactions we’re doing good numbers self.. so this one na cap ."

@Maziify07:

"Well i keep saying everyone is entitled to their opinion. But for me Ruger is talking a beautiful nonsense. So the fans killed him?"

@MrLad01:

"This comment section proves exactly what he said. Many rubbish takes fr."

@Maa_yo_waa:

"This cs shows many of una too too dull , how many people really listen to mohbad when he left marlian records?"

@theyenvyshayo:

"Don’t talk like that…..we are plenty that still vibe to his music after he left marlians record label o."

@anniedibia:

"Same way people liked Reekado because of his label. You’re right Ruger."

