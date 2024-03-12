Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education and security matters in Nigeria and worldwide.

Uturu, Abia state - Members of a rival cult group have killed a final-year student of the Abia State University (ABSU).

As reported by The Nation, the incident happened on Monday, March 11.

The slain student allegedly signed out on Friday, March 8.

Sources said the deceased student had escaped a manhunt by the rival cult group at the weekend, but luck, however, ran out on him, on Monday, March 11, when he was eventually tracked and killed by the rival cult group.

The incident sent students, business owners, and passersby into pandemonium.

Reacting to the incident, Prince Okey Kanu, Abia state's information commissioner, explained that the Governor Alex Otti-led administration decided to deploy security agents around the university to help arrest the situation, Vanguard noted.

His words:

It has come to the notice of the State government that there were skirmishes in Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) between two rival student groups during which a student lost his life.

Abia cult killing: Police speak

Maureen Chinaka, the spokesperson of the police in Abia state, confirmed the attack.

She said in a statement:

The Abia state command is aware. Our officers, in collaboration with the military, swiftly responded and arrived at the crime scene, causing the culprits to flee upon sighting the police.

The corpse was evacuated from the crime scene to the morgue and exhibits have been recovered.

Investigations are ongoing, and we will continue to update the public on its progress.

