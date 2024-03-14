The police in Lagos have confirmed the death of a 17-year-old boy, Ojibe Chibueze, who reportedly killed himself after being accused of stealing N100,000

Chibueze's sister, identified as Cynthia, was said to have reported the case at the police station in Ajah after finding his brother's body at the Ojibo bus stop in the Epe area of Lagos

According to Cynthia, his brother returned from work on Tuesday, took some money and went out until she received a call that his body was found at the bus stop with Snipper beside him

Ajah, Lagos - Ojibe Chibueze, a 17-year-old apprentice who was accused of stealing his boss' money, has reportedly taken his own life.

The spokesperson of the Police in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday, March 14.

Why Lagos's apprentice kills self

According to Daily Nigerian, Hundeyin disclosed that one Cynthia, who was a sister to the deceased, reported the incident at Elemoro police division on Wednesday at about 7:50 am.

Hundeyin said Cynthia reported that her brother, Ojibe Chibueze, returned from work on Tuesday, March 12, at about 8pm.

The woman said that her Chibueze took some money and went out, adding that his boss later called to tell her of N100,000 that his brother had stolen from the shop.

How Lagos boy took his life in public

Cynthia then said that his brother did not return home until her neighbour called her on the phone about seeing the dead body of Chibueze lying at the Abijo bus stop in Ajah, Ibeju Lekki local government area of the Lagos.

On getting to the scene of the body, Cynthia said she saw her brother lying lifeless with a plastic snipper beside his remains, which suggested that Chibueze drank it to death.

Hundeyin's statement reads in part:

“On the receipt of the report, detectives immediately moved to the scene and found the dead body with foam gushing out of his mouth and nostrils."

