Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and governance.

Ota, Ogun state - Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has insisted that Nigeria is in a season called the “distress of nation”.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, speaking at the church’s service on Sunday, March 10, Oyedepo urged the Christian faithful to take cover in covenant stewardship.

Bishop Oyedepo offers hope to Nigerians amid hardship. Photo credit: @WinnersWLD

Source: Twitter

He said:

If you raised an empty Ghana-much-go bag in a windy environment, it would fly away, but if you have a heavy substance in it, no matter the hash wind, it would resist it.

The same applies to an individual without covenant practice in Christ Jesus.

Legit.ng reports that for years, many Nigerians have struggled to make ends meet.

More than 80 million citizens live on less than $2 a day, representing “the world’s second-largest poor population after India”, according to the World Bank.

Food inflation and transport costs are rising sharply.

In an Independence Day address in October 2023, President Bola Tinubu asked Nigerians to make sacrifices until his economic reforms began to take effect, urging them to “endure this trying moment.”

He has repeated the same patience plea at different fora.

Source: Legit.ng