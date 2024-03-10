Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and security matters

Orsu, Imo state - A combined troops of the Nigerian Army with the Nigeria police, the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have killed 20 gunmen in Mother Valley, Orsu local government area (LGA) of Imo state.

The gunmen reportedly had allegiance to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Nigerian Army has been involved in a yearslong battle with IPOB gunmen. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Major-General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, gave the update on Sunday, March 10.

The operation is the second conducted in the same LGA since the start of March and the third in the state, The Punch noted.

The statement by Buba partly reads:

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the combined troops of Operation Udo Ka with Nigeria police, Department of State Security Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps conducted a raid/clearance operations to the IPOB/ESN violent extremists/terrorists in Mother Valley, Orsu LGA of Imo state.

The team cleared about 50 IPOB/ESN hideout tents in the valley including terrorists’ Supreme headquarters and their command and control centre as well as its military council headquarters.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng