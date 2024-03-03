As Nigeria grapples with economic hardship, there are claims of an online cash palliative in Ogun state, southwest Nigeria

Those circulating the claim alleged that the government, under the leadership of Dapo Abiodun, is distributing N10,000 to each person across the state

A fact-checking platform checked for proof to support the claim while the Ogun state government also released a statement

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Amid the biting economic hardship, a viral WhatsApp message claims the Ogun state government is giving N10,000 to every citizen.

The message, which includes a link and encouraged people to "apply now", described the money as a 'relief fund'.

The message reads:

Due to the high level of Inflation, economic hardship and high cost of feeding, Governor Dapo Abiodun has urged that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation should open the financial relief support funds to curb distress in the state. Every citizen is entitled to receive the sum of ₦10,000 for 3 months.

The same claim can be found on Facebook here and here.

But is the information true? A fact-checking platform, Africa Check, investigated.

Following its scrutiny, the platform ruled that the information was false. The link provided is a phishing website.

Phishing attacks can seriously disrupt an organisation's operations. Once an attacker finds their way into a network, they can install malware or ransomware, which could cause system outages and other unpleasant disruptions.

Ogun warns residents against fraudulent cash palliative

In a similar vein, the Ogun state government alerted members of the public to the fraudulent message.

One of Governor Abiodun's aides, Kayode Akinmade, in a statement, categorically disclaimed the message, PM News noted recently.

CDA chairman tackles Ogun gov over palliative

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the chairman of Shokeye community development area (CDA) in Ogun state slammed Governor Abiodun over the distribution of palliatives in the state.

In a viral video, the chairman is seen with a branded bag palliative, which, according to him, contains rice meant for the 147 households (families and tenants) in Shokeye Estate. He described the gesture by Governor Abiodun as an insult to him and the entire estate.

