Egbe, Lagos state - The general overseer (GO) of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that the prices of commodities will still skyrocket in a few weeks unless the federal government does the needful.

The cleric identified the activities of terrorists as one of the reasons for economic hardship while reiterating his suggestion that capital punishment should be awarded to anyone arrested.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 7, by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele said the economy is not going to get better.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Ayodele declared that Nigeria’s economy needs “restructuring”.

New Telegraph also noted Primate Ayodele's stance.

He said:

The economy is not going to get better and things will continue to be costly until the government finds a lasting solution and listens to useful advice.

Local rice will be sold for N65,000, a carton of Indomie will sell for N15,000, bread of N500 will become N1,700.

The economy team should include the right people and not those that are there presently. If we are not careful, we will keep fighting and struggling to control the dollar till the end of this administration.

