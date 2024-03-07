The claim that Atiku Abubakar is doing an N100k giveaway to curtail the effect of the hardship in the country is a scam that you should be aware of

This is because the posts being shared on Facebook were never reported on any credible media, and Atiku nor his team members shared it on their verified pages

Also, the links shared with the post on social media lead to an engagement blog giving updates on opportunities in the US which are not real

There is a Facebook post claiming that former vice president Atiku Abubakar is giving N100,000 (about US$66) in giveaways to Nigerians to curtail the hardship in the country.

According to the post shared by Africa Check: "N100,000 to Support you. Nigerians, I AM ALWAYS HERE FOR YOU. (CLICK BELOW TO APPLY)."

Who is Atiku Abubakar?

Atiku was the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, where he came second in the poll. He was the vice president of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007.

The Facebook post has a graphic feature with the photo of Abubakar and a link to the registration page for the said giveaway.

The Facebook ad has been published here and here.

But the post has been fact-checked by Africa Check, providing clarity on whether the former vice president was giving out N100,000 to Nigerians or not, and it is through the website.

Is Atiku sharing N100k to Nigerians?

A link to the post led to a blog post giving updates on visa sponsorship opportunities in the United States.

The post is a typical example of engagement bait. Such are normal social media posts asking people to like, comment and share. This will increase the post's reach without a reward and ultimately with no such opportunity in the United States.

Also, the post was poorly written, with several misspelt words, a red flag. If the former vice president had published the post or members of his team, it would have been error-free.

On his official X (formerly Twitter) page, there was no mention of any of the N100,000 cash giveaways to Nigerians.

Also, no credible media source reported the giveaway, making it a suspected scam you should know already.

Atiku disowns Bwala

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, has warned the media and general public to desist from describing Daniel Bwala as his former aide.

The former PDP presidential candidate maintained that Bwala was only a spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation in the 2023 election.

A statement from Atiku's media office said Bwala's job as campaign spokesperson ended after the election, adding that the media should stop referring to him as his aide.

