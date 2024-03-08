The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has demanded that death penalty be given to Kidnappers

She stated this while reacting to the kidnap of over 200 students and teachers in Kaduna state and 200 women in Borno state

The First Lady urged the state governors and lawmakers to enact laws that would ensure the death penalty for kidnappers

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has labelled kidnappers as cowardly individuals.

She emphasised that those found guilty of such crimes should face the death penalty.

These remarks come in response to recent incidents, including the abduction of 200 women in Borno State and over 280 pupils and teachers in Kaduna State.

She said:

"Whoever is kidnapping young people is sick, cruel, and a coward.

"Enough is enough and I call on the state governors that once we take hold of them, they deserve capital punishment.

"Why would you go and take them from schools? Right now, I think enough is enough. As a former lawmaker, I believe that any one of them captured deserves capital punishment."

Kidnappers launch attack in Borno, Kaduna

Legit.ng reported that approximately 200 women, who were Internally Displaced Persons, were allegedly abducted by Boko Haram militants in the Gamboru-Ngala and Dikwa local government areas of Borno State while they were gathering firewood in the bush.

Additionally, there's been national outrage following the abduction of over 280 pupils and teachers from Government Secondary School and LEA primary school in Kuriga, Kaduna State.

Bandits reportedly stormed the Kuriga area of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State, shooting at victims and seizing the pupils and teachers from both schools.

First Lady featured in '100 Leading Women in Nigeria'

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has been recognised in the "Nigeria Women Annual: 100 Leading Women" list.

She was honoured alongside other notable figures like Mrs. Nana Shettima, the wife of the Vice President.

This acknowledgement is part of the annual event marking International Women's Day, which honours the achievements of women and their contributions to society.

