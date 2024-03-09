Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the abduction of women in Borno and students in Kaduna

Atiku described the situation as saddening as he empathised with the families of the victims of the abduction

He also noted that the current situation resulted from bad governance and failure to uphold the oath of protecting lives and properties

The People's Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the recent abductions of internally displaced persons (IDPs), teachers, and schoolchildren in Borno and Kaduna States.

Atiku expressed his concern in a statement shared on Friday via his social media handle.

The former vice president charged security agencies to step up and safeguard the lives and properties of Nigerians.

The incidents he referenced include the abduction of approximately 287 students from Government Secondary School in Kuriga, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State, following an attack by bandits on Thursday.

Additionally, in Borno State, over 200 IDPs were taken by bandits from their camp in Ngala LGA on Tuesday.

The ex-vice president highlighted that the nation's instability is escalating steadily.

He criticised the All Progressives Congress government's inability to safeguard citizens' security.

Atiku said:

“The media has been awash with terrifying news of banditry, kidnapping, and bloodletting that has turned our country into perhaps one of the most terrorized territories on earth.

“Within one week, there have been many reported cases of mass abduction of hapless citizens in the Northwest and Northeast regions of our country.

“The cases are endless, and the problem seems interminable. The APC-controlled government has failed woefully to give the people the basic things expected of a responsive government.

“It is a clear manifestation of the failure of governance. The government has continued to play the ostrich while the nation is plagued by insecurity."

The ex-vice president expressed that the ongoing circumstances contradict the fundamental promise enshrined in the constitution, which prioritises the government's duty to ensure the security and well-being of its citizens.

Atiku called upon security agencies to step up and protect innocent citizens from the terrifying threats of banditry and terrorism.

Accord Party calls for release of abducted students in Kaduna

Similarly, the Accord Party (AP) has strongly criticized the kidnapping of both schoolchildren and women in Borno and Kaduna states.

In a disturbing incident on Thursday, bandits seized more than 200 students from schools in the Kuriga community, Chikun LGA, Kaduna.

Similarly, in Borno, bandits abducted over 200 displaced women from their camp in Ngala LGA on Tuesday.

