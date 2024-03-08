The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has instructed the Defence Intelligence Agency to pursue individuals advocating for a coup in the nation

FCT, Abuja - Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, has instructed the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to pursue individuals advocating for a military takeover of the nation.

This directive was issued through a statement on Thursday, March 7, as conveyed by the Defence Ministry's Director of Information, Press, and Public Relations, Henshaw Ogubike.

Nigeria's Defense Minister has ordered the DIA to counter any move to instigate a coup. Photo Credit: Bellow Matawalle

Source: Twitter

Matawalle characterised those promoting an undemocratic shift in government as purveyors of chaos, cautioning that such individuals would face severe consequences if apprehended.

As quoted by Channels TV online

“The call for violent change of government by the military is absurd, preposterous and naive as the military has come to reality with a democratic government in Nigeria and is focused on their constitutional duty of defending the constitution.

“The propagators calling for the truncation of the constitutional government should desist from it and face the democratic reality on the ground.

“Just because criminal elements attacked a warehouse and a haulage vehicle carrying food items to other parts of the country is not enough reason for unpatriotic individuals to resort to calling for military intervention which has no place in modern realities.

“The military is highly professionalised with a good civilian-military relationship, and they are exhibiting the highest standard of professionalism with the defence of our constitution as the top priority.”

The Minister called on all Nigerian citizens to support and maintain trust in President Bola Tinubu's administration as it works to advance Nigeria's prosperity.

He reiterated the Armed Forces of Nigeria's dedication to safeguarding the Constitution, preserving democracy, and guaranteeing the nation's safety and security.

Coup: Presidency, Nigerian Army react to report on alleged plot

In another report, the presidency and Army have urged Nigerians to ignore the media report on a likely coup plot.

Authorities debunked the assertion that the presidential guards' brigade "has been put on high alert following unusual movements, leading to suspicions of a coup plot in Nigeria."

The debunked media report comes amid worsening hardship in Africa's most populous nation.

Source: Legit.ng