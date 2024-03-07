The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the southwest region have demanded N794,000 new minimum wage for workers in the geopolitical zones.

The workers in the region made the demand through Funmi Sessi, the chairperson of the NLC in Lagos state, The Punch reported.

Workers announce N794k as new minimum wage

Source: Twitter

Sessi made the demand during her presentation at the public hearing of the National Minimum Wage tripartite committee in Ikeja, the state capital, on Thursday, March 7.

According to Sessi, the demand was a joint agreement by the union's members across the six states in the Southwest.

President Bola Tinubu has constituted a 37-member panel on the new minimum wage, headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima

President Bola Tinubu, through Vice President Kashim Shettima, inaugurated a 37-member panel on the new minimum wage in the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja on January 30, 2024.

The public hearing on the new minimum wage was held across the six geopolitical zones in the country. It was organised to receive inputs from organised labour, state governors, ministers, organised private sectors and civil society groups. Their inputs were expected to reflect the workers' aspirations and the current economic realities.

It was learnt that Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, will chair the minimum wage meeting in the North-East state, which will be held in Yola, the capital of Adamawa.

Wale Edun, the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, presided over the southwest meeting in Lagos.

