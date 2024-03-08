The North-west chapter of the NLC has made its demands known to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The workers from the northern zone have proposed N485,000 as the new minimum wage for workers

This came after the Southwest workers proposed N794,000 as the new minimum wage during the hearing of the presidential tripartite committee chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima

Kano state - Amid economic hardship, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the North-west zone has proposed N485,000 as the minimum wage for workers in the country.

The NLC in the northwestern region of the country has urged Tinubu's government to pay workers N485,000 as minimum wage. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, NLC

Why Tinubu should pay workers N485,000

As reported by PremiumTimes, the proposal was contained in a position paper presented on Thursday, March 7, at the North-west public hearing on the subject.

The hearing was organised by the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage and was held at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

The Kano state chairperson of the congress, Kabir Inuwa, made the presentation on behalf of the North-west leadership of the congress.

As reported by Vanguard, Inuwa noted that the proposal of N485,000 was necessary, considering the dynamics of the national economy.

“The congress is of the opinion that for any minimum wage to achieve its purpose, it must reflect realities of the economic situation and accordingly assess the least income that would be sufficient for the survival of a family of six,” Mr Inuwa said.

Meanwhile, Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, had called for a market survey before the workers would reach a consensus on the new minimum wage, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

However, the demands of the NLC in six states in the northeast differ from those being made by the southwest states. In Lagos, the southwest states asked for N794,000 as the new minimum wage.

Tinubu speaks on economic hardship

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu, on Wednesday, February 28, said his administration is working to ensure that Nigeria is reformed for greater efficiency with a particular emphasis on systematically inculcating fairness and equity in all aspects of the national life.

Addressing Afenifere leaders at the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo state, Tinubu emphasised his commitment to leading Nigeria towards economic and social prosperity.

Tinubu said:

"Nigeria will survive the current economic challenges. There is light at the end of the tunnel. I requested the job, and I am not complaining about it. I take full responsibility."

