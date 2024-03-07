The organised labour in Akwa Ibom state has demanded N850,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state

The State NLC Chairman, Comrade Sunny James, said any governor who refuses to pay the N850,000 should be imprisoned

The state secretary, Comrade Kinsley Bassey, said Nigerian workers are paid slavery salaries considering the high cost of living

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have demanded N850,000 as minimum wage for Akwa Ibom state workers.

The State NLC Chairman, Comrade Sunny James, made this known during the public hearing organized by the federal government on minimum wage in Uyo, on Thursday, March 7.

NLC says Nigerian workers were paid slavery salaries. Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

According to The Nation, James said any governor who refuses to pay the N850,000 should be imprisoned.

“Any state governor who refuses to pay new minimum wage should be imprisoned.”

The zonal chairman of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage, Nonrom Theophilus urged stakeholders to come up with a solution that will help ameliorate the plight of workers.

“The Committee is keenly interested in receiving well-researched position papers that will aid us in making informed decisions.”

The state secretary, Comrade Kinsley Bassey said the Nigerian government pay workers slavery salaries.

“As Nigerian workers, we are earning slavery wages considering the high cost of living”

