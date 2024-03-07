Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, broke down in tears while paying tribute to the late Herbert Wigwe and his family

Sanusi spoke on Wednesday, March 6, in Lagos state during the 'Night of Tributes' for Wigwe

Legit.ng recalls that Wigwe along with his wife and son, were among six people killed in a helicopter crash in the USA in February

Victoria Island, Lagos state - Muhammadu Sanusi II, a former emir of Kano, on Wednesday night, March 6, praised Herbert Wigwe, the late group managing director (GMD) and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Access Bank Plc, for his brotherly love.

Wigwe was among six people who died on February 9, 2024, after a helicopter in which they were travelling crashed near Nipton, California, USA.

Addressing a crowd of mourners in Lagos during the 'Night of Tributes' for the late banker, Sanusi said:

We have all heard about him, about his loyalty. When I had problems in Kano, I called him about six months before I was told to leave Kano. And I said to him, ‘Herbert, I know you did all your best to solve this all this problem, but I’m convinced that this is what is going to happen'. And he said to me, 'Your Highness, don’t worry'. 'Whatever happens, don’t worry, we are here for you'.

On the day I heard on the radio that I was dethroned, the night before, I knew it was going to happen. And I called him, ‘I want to come to Lagos when it happens'.

The announcement was made at about 9 am, by noon, Herbert had a plane on the tarmac in Kano.

I put my family on that plane, no message, no phone call, nothing. Just put them on that plane and send them to Lagos.

Herbert received them, put them in a hotel, later, got them flats, got them accommodation. For months, when I came, we stayed there.

I can go on and on. Shola (Wigwe’s PA, Faleye) is here. Herbert said to me, ‘You Highness, if you want to travel, just tell Shola, I get a jet. So much so that people believe I own the jet, some people believe that I own Access Bank and Herbert is fronting for me.

He gave me the cars and the drivers, they gave me security, they gave me the private jet, and they ask for nothing, and they don’t talk about it.

I have lived in Lagos for four years. The house my family lives in was provided by Herbert. He was always about others, not about himself.

Sanusi said around 2022, he put all his savings into a trust and entrusted Wigwe with it for the education of his (Sanusi's) children.

Source: Legit.ng