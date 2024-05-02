A man revealed the remarkable achievement of a youth in his shopping centre who attained an impressive score in the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

A young man, Samuel Uzoma, shared the extraordinary result of one young boy, Victor Ikechukwu, in his plaza who had a very high score in the just-concluded UTME.

Alex Onyia previously shared a score of another boy with a 346 aggregate, which prompted the man to come out to say he knew someone who had a higher score.

Student gets 356

The boy scored 76 in the Use of English, 95 in Physics, 95 in Chemistry and 86 in Biology, bringing it all together to 356, as shown by samuelcuzoma2.

In his words:

“Ikechukwu in my plaza got more than this; if there's any gift or reward for them, I will gladly ask him to snap his result; he doesn't have a phone for now.”

Student with 275 gets cash gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some candidates who performed brilliantly in the just concluded 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would smile to the bank following an announcement by a young Nigerian man.

The X user also disclosed that he would mentor the UTME candidates until they are done with their higher learning, only if they hail from “Igboora.”

There is also a story of 16-year-old Nwokoro Munachimso Nnanna, who got the attention of Nigerians with his outstanding performance of 345 in the just-released 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

