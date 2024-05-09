Nigerian Lady Exposes Church's Address After Getting Spaghetti, Rice, Noodles as First-timer's Gifts
- A Nigerian lady who attended an Abuja church shared the numerous gifts she got as a first-timer in the worship centre
- According to a video trending online, the lady was given rice, spaghetti, noodles, and salt
- The video went viral as people asked her for the address of the worship centre so they could attend as well
A Nigerian lady attended a church in Abuja and received many gifts from the church as a welcome gesture.
The lady took to TikTok to share the gift items for her followers to see. After seeing the things she got, people expressed interest in the church's location.
In the video posted on TikTok by @krizvera_, the lady was seen receiving the items from the church.
The items seen in the video included rice, spaghetti, noodles, and salt. While she did not share the actual address of the church, she tagged the video:
"I went to a church I was invited to, and they shared this. Abuja churches na so una dey do for here?"
However, one of her followers observed that the name of the church written on the items was 'RCCG City of David Parish."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady gets gifts after attending a church
@Her mothers daughter said:
"RCCG City of David Abuja, I don see am."
@OLUFUMEX reacted:
"Honestly RCCG has been helping since day 1."
@firstladhy remarked:
"RCCG to the world."
@NOJIS said:
"Where in Abuja ooo?"
@Fav58 commented:
"This is Winners. We are going to have noodles too this Sunday in our church."
@DEBBIE said:
"My church dey always do well na."
@jennybae commented:
"Which RCCG ooo? I’m in Abuja. I need to attend another branch."
@Ngozeee said:
"It has to be a Redeemed church. Best in giving!"
Man building church in his village
Meanwhile, a cryptocurrency boss, Blord, is helping complete a gigantic church building in his village, Ebenebe, Anambra state.
Blood said the Ebenebe Tansi Church had remained unroofed for a long time, noting that he was just six years old when work stopped on it.
He disclosed that the church is now 70% completed and is a N300 million project, vowing to deliver it singlehandedly.
