A Nigerian lady attended a church in Abuja and received many gifts from the church as a welcome gesture.

The lady took to TikTok to share the gift items for her followers to see. After seeing the things she got, people expressed interest in the church's location.

The lady said the gifts were given to her as a first-timer. Photo credit: TikTok/@krizvera_.

In the video posted on TikTok by @krizvera_, the lady was seen receiving the items from the church.

The items seen in the video included rice, spaghetti, noodles, and salt. While she did not share the actual address of the church, she tagged the video:

"I went to a church I was invited to, and they shared this. Abuja churches na so una dey do for here?"

However, one of her followers observed that the name of the church written on the items was 'RCCG City of David Parish."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets gifts after attending a church

@Her mothers daughter said:

"RCCG City of David Abuja, I don see am."

@OLUFUMEX reacted:

"Honestly RCCG has been helping since day 1."

@firstladhy remarked:

"RCCG to the world."

@NOJIS said:

"Where in Abuja ooo?"

@Fav58 commented:

"This is Winners. We are going to have noodles too this Sunday in our church."

@DEBBIE said:

"My church dey always do well na."

@jennybae commented:

"Which RCCG ooo? I’m in Abuja. I need to attend another branch."

@Ngozeee said:

"It has to be a Redeemed church. Best in giving!"

