Nigerian disc jockey DJ Tunez has recently trended online as his comments on Mr Beast's giveaway challenge went viral

DJ Tunez, who is Wizkid's official disc jockey, was seen in the comment section of Mr Beast hustling for his birthday car giveaway

The viral comment has sparked massive reactions online, with many querying how well Wizkid pay him

Renowned Nigerian disc jockey and beatmaker Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, aka DJ Tunez, has sparked a mixed conversation online about how wealthy he is.

The DJ was recently caught by netizens joining the Mr Beast Tesla birthday challenge. DJ Tunez was seen hustling to win one of the 26 Teslas that were up for grabs.

Reactions trail DJ Tunez actions as he joins Mr Beast's birthday giveaway challenge. Photo credit: @dj_tunez/@mrbeats/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

American content creator Mr Beast recently turned a year older. In celebration of his 26th birthday, he started a challenge where he would pick people randomly amongst those who participated in the competition as the winners of a brand-new Tesla car.

See the viral post below:

Fans react as Tunez hustles for Tesla

Fans reacted to DJ Tunez's recent activities as he joined a million netizens hustling for Mr Beast's birthday giveaway.

Many couldn't help noting that it was embarrassing to see Wizkid's official DJ in the comment section of Mr Beast hustling for a car.

Some noted that he was doing it for fun. At the same time, others believed it was a Tesla, a limited edition, and worth him dragging his celebrity status in the mud.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral video:

@tee_fresh_225:

"On the internet all this people want to beef us but deep down they want to be us."

@skushi_ex:

"Na cruise normally and na normal thing wey anybody fit do na Tesla we Dey talk about o."

@seuness_vibes:

"Una like wahala seh as I drag Dj chicken family on my story so you wan drag Dj tunes also."

@lilbaby_112672626:

"Abeg shey mr beast na david mate lol."

@bahd_boi_mollar:

"There are some kind thing wey be say even if you get the money you no go buy but you go accept am as gift."

@heiscjstar:

"He tag his Frds make he Frds win."

@seun_the_risk_advisor:

"Give away get level Naaa......E no dey give away of 2k .....Tesla!!!!!!Shey ur Davido sef get the Ride???"

@toluicy:

"It’s better to beg for Tesla than to beg for Toto on ur kneels…. Jesus is king."

@_creed007:

"Na wizkid secret account bi the second one."

@raywinszn:

"I rather beg for Tesla then to kneel for."

@the.ilechukwu:

"Casala don burst!! Popsy no Dey pay una enough??"

@gracefulbeing001:

"@davido you must buy Tesla to shade this beggie beggie poverty FC! dem no reach Allah."

