Legit.ng Partnered with Transcorp Hilton Abuja for International Women’s Day Celebration
- On March 8 2024, Legit.ng provided Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja with media support to increase communications efforts for the prestigious hospitality conglomerate’s commemoration of the 2024 International Women's Day
- The event aimed to engage and motivate women across different ages, backgrounds and professions to advocate inclusion, under the IWD 2024’s theme – Inspire Inclusion
- The leading media organisation played a key role in driving stakeholder awareness and bringing highlights virtually from the event to audiences across the country
Leading digital news platform, Legit.ng recently partnered with the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, to drive awareness about the hospitality giant’s International Women’s Day event. It was hosted for the first time at the hotel’s major event hall – Congress Hall. Over 300 women converged to get an opportunity to engage and empower each other to take up more space in the corporate world and pull other women up the ladder of success.
The prestigious event witnessed the presence of esteemed stakeholders, including Dupe Olusola, MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels PLC, who was also the keynote speaker of the day; Honourable Minister Iman Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of State, Police Affairs; Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort, Warri Kingdom; Eugenia Abu, MD/CEO, The Eugenia Abu Media; Temi Badru, Founder, Voices & Faces Communication; Ugochi Nwachukwu, Founder, Enchanted Events; and Remi Osifo, Lead Curator, Abuja City Tourist, all of whom made up the panel for the day.
Speaking of the symbolism of Legit.ng’s role in inspiring inclusion on this important observance day, Legit.ng’s Public Relations Manager, Catherine Tomosori, said:
“We are proud to have been part of such a special moment for Transcorp Hilton Hotel, her team, and the women who strive to do better in their careers. We understand the role of the media in cascading important stories that bridge the diversity gap and ensure that women have seats at the table. We are committed to partnerships that allow us to tell these stories as part of our efforts in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. We thank the Transcorp Hilton Abuja team for the opportunity to participate in this, and we look forward to future partnerships.”
Legit.ng continues to support the UN SDG goals, including Goal 5 which promotes gender equality. Legit.ng’s commitment to upholding the goals has been seen in major partnerships. They include:
- The Women at Risk Foundation (WARIF) fund support for survivors of gender-based violence;
- Partnership with ‘Give a Girl a Pad’ and ‘Bridge-D-Gap’ initiative to spread awareness about period poverty and fund the access of young girls from low-income families to innovative menstrual care kits;
- Partnership with a leading NGO focused on youth empowerment, LEAP Africa, to ensure the promotion of a culture of peace and non-violence and appreciation of cultural diversity and culture’s contribution to sustainable development.
In 2020, Legit.ng became a member of the United Nations SDG Media Compact, to raise awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals. Legit.ng took on this commitment to promote the goals among Nigerians, most especially for the country's key stakeholders’ adoption.
As a fully-fledged digital media and socially responsible company, Legit.ng continues to maximise the full potential of technology and the positive elements of the digital world, in impacting the lives of people through its large audience and readership base.
Source: Legit.ng