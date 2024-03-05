On Monday, March 4, distinguished corporate professionals in Nigeria gathered to honour the legacy of the late CEO of Access Corporation Plc, Herbert Wigwe

The event brought together dignitaries from the public and private sectors including Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, some state governors and ministers

Dangote paid tributes to Wigwe whom he described as brother and friend and decided to designate one of the major roads leading to the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex after him

Lagos state - On Monday, March 4, corporate Nigeria and some political titans turned up at Eko Hotel, Lagos, to celebrate the life and times of the late chief executive officer of Access Corporation Plc, Herbert Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash in the United States.

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state joined family, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers of Herbert Wigwe at a memorial service held to honour his excellence. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

As reported by Vanguard, in an emotion laden ‘Night of Tributes’ with touching memories; dignitaries from the public and private sectors, led by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, governors of Lagos and Ogun states, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other notable players in the banking industry sang praises of the late bank chief.

But this article highlights remarkable things said about Wigwe from captains of industries, business leaders and politicians present at his funeral rite on Monday:

1. Devoted friend, mentee and supporter” - Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of the Dangote Group, paid tributes to Wigwe whom he described as brother and friend. At the event in Lagos on Monday, Dangote broke into tears as he described the late CEO as a “pillar of support”.

Dangote announced the renaming of the biggest road in his refinery after the later billionaire and banker, who he described as his mentee.

2. “Wigwe brought pride to Nigeria” - Adesina

President of African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, also described Wigwe as a man who brought pride to Nigeria and to Africa. Adesina noted that “everything Wigwe touched turned into gold.”

3. “Wigwe a brilliant banker” - Aig-Imoukhuede

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, a prominent African business leader and Chairman of Coronation group, described Herbert Wigwe as a "brilliant banker who help to transform the banking industry in Nigeria."

4. “Pillar of support” - Wale Edun

In his tribute, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, described late Herbert as a "pillar of support who was full of knowledge, ideas and creative thinking."

5. “Herbert led from the front during COVID 19″ - Sanwo Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu of Lagos state, paid glowing tributes to the leadership qualities of late Herbert Wigwe, especially in rallying support to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu described the late banker as a brother, friend adviser, who supported the infrastructure drive of his administration. Sanwo Olu said Lagos would not forget the late Access Bank CEO.

"Indeed he is an Isale Eko boy, we are going to own it and claim it," Sanwo-Olu said.

6. “Herbert believed in Nigeria” - Dapo Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state on his part, praised the late Herbert for his commitment to Nigeria.

“Herbert believed in Nigeria. He did everything to support Nigeria. He was intelligent, bold and lived two lifetimes in one,” Abiodun said.

7. “Exceptional individual” - Yemi Cardoso

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, described late Herbert Wigwe as a truly “exceptional individual who played a pivotal role in transforming Access Bank into one of Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions.”

8. “Herbert was my friend and competitor” - Segun Agbaje

The group chief executive officer of GT Holdings, Mr. Segun Agbaje, in his tribute, said he spoke with the late Herbert two weeks before he died. He described him (Herbert) as a fierce competitor.

Agbaje said:

“It is indeed a very difficult for me. Herbert was my colleague, friend, competitor and brother. Only Herbert could have been all those things to a human being.”

‘’He would always make the phone call to get you out of the spot you were in,” Agbaje added.

Burial arrangement of Herbert Wigwe

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Herbert Wigwe family had announced a six-day burial arrangement for the late CEO of Access Bank.

Recall that the late banker died in a chopper crash involving his wife, Chizoba and their son, Chizi.

Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of NGX Group, also died in the crash with the Wigwes.

