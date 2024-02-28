The Herbert Wigwe family has announced a six-day burial arrangement for the late GCEO of Access Bank

Recall that the late banker died in a chopper crash involving his wife, Chizoba and their son, Chizi

Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of NGX Group, also died in the crash with the Wigwes

The family of the late Herbert Wigwe, the former group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, has announced 6-day arrangements for his burial rites, alongside Chizoba, his wife, and Chizi, his son.

Channels TV reported that Wigwe was involved in a chopper crash in the United States (US) with Chizoba and Chizi earlier this month.

The former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, was also aboard the chopper, with all passengers confirmed dead hours later.

Details of Wigwe's burial arrangement

According to the burial programme, the funeral ceremony of the Wigwes will begin with a celebration of Wigwe's professional legacy at the Eko Hotel in Lagos on March 4. It will end with an outing service at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers, on March 10.

The lives of Chizi and Chizoba will be celebrated in separate ceremonies scheduled for March 5 at the Eko Hotel in Lagos before a night of tributes a day later at the same venue.

A combined service of songs will be held on March 7 at the RCCG, Resurrection Parish, Lekki, followed by a Christian wake-keeping at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers.

The combined funeral and private interment service are scheduled for March 9.

