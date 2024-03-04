Aliko Dangote, the chairman and CEO of the Dangote group, has been caught on camera weeping while mourning the late Herbert Wigwe, the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings.

Wigwe died with his wife and son, Chizoba and Chizi, in a helicopter crash in California, the United States of America.

While registering his tribute to the late banker at one of his burial events in Lagos, Dangote said though the late billionaire banker did not join the military, he regarded him as a soldier.

The Nigerian richest man announced:

“Part of the 120km refinery road. The biggest road will be now named Herbert Wigwe.”

He went further to disclose that each time people see the road, they would be propelled to find out about the name Herbert Wigwe.

According to Dangote, Wigwe was very loved by all and lived a life which was worthy of emulation.

While paying his tributes to the former CEO of Access Bank Holdings, the Nigerian billionaire highlighted Wigwe's expertise and dedication.

Dangote said:

“To immortalise my beloved friend, my brother and my mentee, I’ve actually decided to name our major refinery and petrochemical road out of the 120km road. The biggest road will now be named Herbert Wigwe.”

The Wigwes died alongside the former chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

