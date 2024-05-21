The first batches of Nigerian pilgrims travelling from Ogun state have successfully landed in Saudi Arabia

The third batch of pilgrims from the state is expected to get airlifted to the Asian country later this week

The officials in charge express gratitude to Allah for making the journey a successful one

Nigerian pilgrims who departed Ogun state on Sunday and Monday for the yearly Hajj have touched down at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The two batches, totalling 845 faithful, are now in the holy city of Madinah and are expected to begin the Hajj rituals.

As reported by the PUNCH, the remaining batches of pilgrims from the southwestern state are expected to be transported to the Islamic country before the end of the week.

The arrival of pilgrims at the Muslim holy land was confirmed by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Dauda Salau, who heartily expressed profound gratitude to Allah for making the inter-continental journey a successful one.

He also sent a message of appreciation to the state's governor, Dapo Abiodun, for his unflinching support for the pilgrims.

He said:

"And we must also not forget to thank Gov Dapo Abiodun for the support given towards the success of this year Hajj operations so far. We are promising that the pilgrims would give a good account of themselves throughout the exercise.”

