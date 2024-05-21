Funke Akindele has continued to top charts in the Nigerian movie industry as she was recently named the highest-grossing actress in 2023

The mum of two shared the good news online as she expressed gratitude to her God and her crew member

Shaffy Bello, who is the second-most-grossing actress, couldn't hold back as she shared the exciting news with her fans

Another feather has been added to the cap of actress Funke Akindele as she topped the list of the highest-grossing actresses in 2023.

Funke Akindele, whose movie A Tribe Called Judah earned over N1 billion, grossed N749 million last year from her movie roles.

Funke Akindele and Shaffy Bello celebrate their new feats. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele @shaffybello @toyinabraham

The mother of two was closely followed by Shaffy Bello with N216 million, while Toyin Abraham came third with a record of N144 million.

Others on the list include:

Omowunmi Dada N128m, Mercy Aigbe N126m, Bimbo Ademoye N122m, Ireti Doye N121m, Nancy Isime N94m, Sandra Okunzuwa N64m and Sophie Alakija N57m.

The top ten actresses were selected based on their roles as lead actresses or first or second supporting lead actresses in one or more films released in 2023 and played through until 31 December 2023.

Funke Akindele rejoices over win

The actress expressed gratitude to her maker for the stunning milestone and sincere appreciation to her crew for their hard work.

"None of this would be possible without the love and enthusiasm of my incredible fans, and the dedication and expertise of the crew who worked on my films," she said.

Shaffy Bello celebrates win

Like Funke, the movie star also thanked God for her latest feat.

"I am nothing without my Source. The one who Guides me, Provides, Shield and make a way for me," she wrote.

Celebrities congratule Funke Akindele

iamshaffybello:

"QUEEN You wear the Crown so Well.With so much humility."

layiwasabi:

"God sees your hardwork! Congrats mama."

veevogee:

"You’re a true definition of “If anyone wants to leave you, that’s fine.But make sure of one thing. They shouldn’t meet you where they left you”. You deserve this and more. Keep winning."

folagade_banks:

"Oga nla 1!! Idan gbogbo industry! ❤️❤️ 001 weldone Number 1 for 4 consecutive years no be beans o."

Funke Akindele fans react to AMVCA loss

Legit.ng previously reported that the AMVCA led to a discussion online over Funke Akindele's defeat.

The actress' fans had waited for her name to be called for an award, but it did not happen, leading to an outcry.

Some fans claimed the mum of two was robbed of an award and was deliberately snubbed by the AMVCA organisers.

Source: Legit.ng