A key ally of Atiku Abubakar, Osita Chidoka, has picked holes in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's statement to Qatari industry captains to report Nigerian officials who demand bribes before business transactions

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu had said Nigeria would no longer be held back by corruption that stifled the ease of doing business

Reacting to the president's statement, Chidoka told the Nigerian leader that his job was to sell the country and not to demarket it

FCT, Abuja - Osita Chidoka, a former minister of Aviation, has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s comment on bribe-seeking officials in government.

Speaking on Sunday, March 3, during an interview on Channels Television, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain stated that the president’s job is to ‘sell Nigeria’ and not de-market it.

President Tinubu visited Qatar at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. Photo credit: @FredrickNwabufo

Source: Twitter

Recall that during a meeting in Qatar, Tinubu urged a gathering of investors to report any Nigerian official soliciting bribes, emphasising that the country is eliminating all barriers to investment.

Reacting, Chidoka described Tinubu’s comments as “unfortunate.”

Vanguard newspaper noted Chidoka's stance.

The ex-minister said:

It was an unfortunate statement. I was shocked and embarrassed that he was continuing Muhammadu Buhari’s type of de-marketing of Nigeria.

There are many Nigerians who will not ask for a bribe or disturb people. The people who will probably ask you for a bribe are in the minority.

The job of the president is to sell Nigeria, to be the chief spokesperson and chief salesperson of Nigeria.

Chidoka added:

So the story about Nigeria is not a story of bribery and corruption.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu on Monday morning, March 4, departed Doha for Nigeria after his state visit to Qatar.

