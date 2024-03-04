The Nigerian Army has said a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant affiliate, ESN were killed during a fierce battle with its troops

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, March 4

Nwachukwu stated that the incident took place at Ihiteukwa community in Orsu local government area of Imo state

Orsu, Imo state - Men of the Nigerian Army have eliminated one Eastern Security Network (ESN) gunman.

The soldiers also cleared the alleged assailants' hideouts and recovered arms and ammunition "after an intense firefight".

According to a recent statement by Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the director of army public relations, security operatives successfully dispatched IPOB elements at their hideout in Ihiteukwa community in Orsu local government area (LGA) of Imo state. The operation was to have happened on Saturday, March 2.

The statement by Nwachukwu said the Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and will continue to sustain operations to sanitise troubled areas. This, it said, will enable the restoration of peace and stability in the country.

IPOB: Nigerian military adopts non-kinetic approach

Meanwhile, in two videos sighted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, March 4, Nigerian Army troops were seen in a market in Orsu adopting a non-kinetic campaign to win the hearts and minds of locals.

In a video, a man could be heard chanting “say no to IPOB, it’s evil”, “one Nigeria”, “IPOB must go”, while armed men of the Nigerian Army, and Navy dance to a song by Enugu-born musician, Flavour N'abania.

Pamphlets with the message, ‘IPOB is evil’, ‘Stop the fight’, ‘We are stronger together than divided’, were also distributed to locals.

In the second video, an armed military official held a microphone and spoke in Igbo to residents, urging them to ensure there is peace in Igboland.

