Desola has stepped into the rift between the Nollywood thespian Motilola Akinlami and Kunle Afod

Social media got heated last night after the actress called out the ace actor for blocking her acting opportunities in the industry

She noted that this has gone on for five years and it all started after he decided not to be friends with him anymore

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Desola Afod, a social media influencer and wife to actor Kunle Afod, has replied to actress Motilola Akinlami after she called out the actor online.

The viral clip showed the actress emotionally ranting about how Kunle Afod keeps blocking her windows of opportunities.

Desola Afod responds after Motiloa called out her husband. Credit: @motilola, @desolaafod, @kunleafod

Source: Instagram

She noted that it began a couple of years ago after she ended her relationship with him. Her decision preceded Desola's mission to sabotage her relationship with Afod, who recently gave Baba Wande money from fans. But in return, she got blacklisted.

Motilola warned the actor's wife, Desola, to contact her husband and tell him to leave her alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actress, however, pleaded with the public and top officials in the filmmaking industry to intercede kindly.

Desola Afod responds to Motilola Akinlami

In a viral video, Desola Afod seemed oblivious to the situation as he was seen cruising in her car. The movie star's wife danced and sang along to a Yoruba song directed at hypocrites.

Her caption to the video promoted her business and urged people to patronize her.

Watch Desola's video that has got people talking here:

Reactions to Desola's video

Desola's video has attracted reactions from both her fans and Motilola's. See some below:

@opzzy_beautyworld:

"Justice for motiLola button."

@accessories_by_jmk18:

"This is the time you all will be doing an advert because of traffic. Please, Moti is human, and we make mistakes as humans. Kindly talk to your hubby on her behalf. Please remember she is a great actor, and she delivers well. Please, her career must not go down the line because of your husband."

@oyin_ola____:

"Very razz woman. Better call your dog to order."

@erin_kitola_:

"I can see that most people abusing this lady are women,I'm surprise,because nobody is talking about the side chick that tried to destroy this lady home."

@erin_kitola_:

"When Moti and kunle are enjoying themselves the are cursing pain to this lady then,nobody talk about that,now they are having issues you're still bringing it back to this lady,so what is her fault now,so is a crime to love her husband and trying to keep her home.this moti was enjoying then nobody tell her she with someone husband oo."

@crownnikky:

"I don’t get why people are abusing desola afod, abeg wetin concern her for the matter smh. when moti and her husband was enjoying up and down , aren’t they causing her pain too, abeg people should park well jare!"

@officialgurl:

"Celeb wife u and potable fit well well."

@ologoz_gram:

"If you wan go live Abeg use English you sha see moti."

@fittypearl:

"All these ones no chop us follow your low budget SamLarry talk for where he go hear ni koko."

@alubarika_ventures_0001:

"Wa gbayi give them."

I left Kunle Afod - Desola

About two years ago, Legit.ng reported that Desola Afod, aka celeb wife, publicly declared her separation from her husband, Kunle.

She stated that many wanted her separation from her husband and that they should be happy with the development.

Her followers found it difficult to believe the claims of the mother-of-four.

Source: Legit.ng