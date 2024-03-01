Daddy GO, as he is fondly called, Pastor Adeboye, will on Saturday, March 2, 2024, celebrate his 82nd birthday

Ahead of his big day, President Bola Tinubu, sent a special birthday message to Adeboye, appreciating God for his exemplary lifestyle in the Christendom

In a statement signed by his aide, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, Tinubu thanked Adeboye for his regular prayers for the country and his “wise counsel”

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - On Friday, March 1, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu celebrated the grace of stewardship and leadership upon the life of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as he marks his birthday Saturday, March 2, 2024.

President Tinubu joined other Nigerians to celebrate Adeboye ahead of his 82nd birthday. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

A statement signed by special adviser to the president on media & publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Friday, described Adeboye as having a remarkable impact on the lives of Nigerians.

Fredrick Nwabufo, the senior special assistant to the president on public engagement, confirmed the development in a post shared on his X account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The statement reads in part:

"The President congratulates Pastor Adeboye on hitting another milestone and joins the Body of Christ in thanksgiving for the General Overseer's remarkable life of impact that transcends cultures and borders.

"President Tinubu thanks the Lord's own servant for his regular prayers for the country and his wise counsel, noting his patriotic zeal and manifest determination to see Nigeria succeed."

President Tinubu prayed for the continual well-being of the revered clergyman and his wife, in addition to many more years in the service of God Almighty.

Pastor Adeboye tells Nigerians to pray

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Pastor Enoch Adeboye said when things get worse, innocent people suffer.

The cleric spoke during the February Thanksgiving Service themed: ‘Let The Wind Blow’, held at the Throne of Grace Parish, RCCG headquarters, in Ebute Metta, Lagos state, on Sunday, February 4.

The RCCG leader urged Nigerians to pray and cry to God to show mercy on the country.

“We have to pray with all our strength because when you say things would get worse before they get better. We don’t know how worse or how farther before they can get better. With all your heart, cry to God and say please have mercy on us, intervene quickly."

Source: Legit.ng