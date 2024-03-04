The federal government working tirelessly to ensure that the current hardship in the country is addressed

Part of such efforts is the distribution of seized items such as rice and other food items by the Nigeria Customs Service

The NCS Oyo/Ogun command disclosed that rice would be offered for sale at a cheaper price to the public

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ibadan, Oyo state - As part of the efforts to alleviate the hardship of Nigerians due to rising food prices, the Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Ogun command, has announced plans to begin another round of distribution of seized rice and other food items to citizens.

This would commence after the federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu finalises the modalities for the exercise, Vanguard newspaper reported.

According to the command, the modalities for the distribution exercise became necessary to prevent a repeat of the tragic incident in Lagos, where scores of people died when armed hoodlums in camouflage gear attempted to force their way into the venue.

Recall that NCS began the distribution of seized food items to Nigerians on the order of the government to help mitigate the current hardship in the country but suspended it following the Lagos stampede.

While speaking with newsmen at the command headquarters in Ibadan, on Sunday, March 3, the Area Controller, Oyo/Osun command, Ben Oramalugo, said that the federal government has directed the NCS to distribute seized rice at a cheaper price to the public.

He added that they take the directive very seriously and are committed to ensuring that the seized rice is distributed fairly and transparently, with eligible beneficiaries carefully screened and verified before they receive the items.

However, Customs said that the beneficiaries of its planned distribution of seized food items must have a verifiable national identification number (NIN), The Cable reported.

“Once the necessary modalities are in place, the distribution of seized rice will begin. We will provide regular updates to the public on the progress of the distribution,” the controller said.

Ogun govt begins sales of rice at affordable prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun state government purchased 100 truckloads of rice to be sold at cheaper rates to residents of the state.

According to the state government, the idea is to mitigate the rising cost prices of goods in Nigeria.

Governor Dapo Abiodun confirmed the development on Thursday, February 22, at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abeokuta, the state capital.

In a series of posts shared on his X account, the governor disclosed that the rice would be subsidised and made available at the "original price" it was before the recent astronomical rise in the prices of the commodities.

