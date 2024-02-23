The elderly and vulnerable will receive free bags of rice as Governor Dapo Abiodun moves to salvage the economic situation in Ogun state

Governor Abiodun confirmed this development on Thursday, via a statement and disclosed that other residents will purchase the rice at the exact market price

This initiative by the governor will be sustained until Nigeria's foreign exchange rate crisis is resolved

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ogun state, Abeokuta - Amid untold hardship, the Ogun state government has purchased 100 truckloads of rice to be sold at cheaper rates to residents of the state.

The idea according to the state government is to mitigate the effect of the rising cost prices of goods in Nigeria.

Source: Twitter

The idea according to the state government is to mitigate the effect of the rising cost prices of goods in Nigeria.

Governor Dapo Abiodun confirmed the development on Thursday, at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The governor, in a series of posts shared on his X account, disclosed that the rice would be subsidies and made available at the "original price" it was before the recent astronomical rise in the prices of the commodities.

He noted specifically that the poor, the elderly, and the vulnerable would enjoy free allocation.

This is part of Abiodun's N5 billion palliative initiative in all sectors of Ogun state's economy. The idea is to cushion the effects of the current socio-economic hardship being experienced by residents of the state and in Nigeria

Governor Abiodun tweeted:

"To ensure fair distribution, we have decided that the elderly and vulnerable will receive the rice free of charge, while others will be able to purchase it at the original price before the increase in the value of the dollar. This will allow us to sustain the initiative until the dollar issue is resolved.

"It is important to remember that the challenges we are facing are temporary and will pass. I am confident that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is leading us effectively, and his actions will soon bring about positive change."

Sanwo-Olu announces measures against economic hardship

Similarly, Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has announced a 25 per cent cut in the cost of the state public transport system.

The governor made the announcement at a press conference monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, February 22, while rolling out the state government's plan to curtail the growing economic hardship in the country.

According to the governor, the reduction in the cost of transportation cuts across all transportation systems in the state. The state has controlled bus, train and ferry transport systems.

