The sale of seized food items by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been suspended over stampede

The NCS spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday evening, February 26 via its X handle

Maiwada said the Customs regretted the stampede that resulted in some fatalities and injuries during the exercise in Lagos

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has suspended the sale of seized food items.

The Customs' spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed this in a statement via the NCS X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @CustomsNG, on Monday, February 26.

Maiwada said the decision was due to a stampede that claimed lives at NCS Old Zonal Headquarters in the Yaba area of Lagos state on Friday, February 23.

Legit.ng recalls that Seven people died in a stampede while trying to buy the NCS cheap rice from in Lagos. Among the dead is Funmilayo Comfort Adebanjo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He explained that the distribution exercise got off on a smooth start with the cooperation of the large crowd that turned up.

He added that the Customs officers gave preferences to the elderly, people living with disabilities, pregnant women, and other vulnerable Nigerians.

Maiwada further stated that the tragic incident happened when they ran out of stock and told the crowd to come back the following day.

"However, unforeseen challenges arose when we ran out of stock and announced the continuation of the exercise the following day, leading to a regrettable outcome. The crowd became desperate and charged through our barricades in search of rice bags inside emptied containers. In the stampede that ensued, some fatalities and injuries were regrettably recorded."

Customs distributes seized food items

Legit.ng earlier reported that Customs unveiled plans to distribute food items forfeited to the Federal Government to cushion the economic hardship Nigerians are going through.

Maiwada said the food items will be certified fit for consumption by relevant agencies and distributed to ordinary Nigerians nationwide. He said the mode of distribution will be communicated through NCS formations nationwide.

The NCS PRO said the Custom will remain dedicated to safeguarding the nation's food security and advancing the economic well-being of all Nigerians.

