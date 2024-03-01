Jos correctional centre's inmates protested on Friday, March 1, over the move to reduce their food ration

The inmates expressed dissatisfaction over the decision, a situation that forced the prison authorities to fire tear gas canisters and gunshots into the air to bring the situation under control

The center's comptroller, Raphael Ibinuhi, confirmed the protest, attributing the food ration to the high cost of food items

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Jos, Plateau state - Amid the hardship in Nigeria, a protest broke out at the correctional center in Jos, Plateau state, on Friday, March 1.

As reported by Channels Television, inmates staged the protest over a plan to reduce their food.

Nigerians are struggling with surging food prices after President Bola Tinubu declared an end to popular subsidies. Photo credits: DoxaDigtial, Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

During the protest, the inmates reportedly refused to take orders from the custodial officials and also shunned breakfast.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Raphael Ibinuhi, the comptroller of the Jos correctional center, confirmed the protest, according to Daily Trust.

Ibinuhi said:

It is the food size that provoked the protest. I don’t think the protest is necessary because the food challenge and the cost of items is a national issues that the federal government is already addressing.

And I want to believe that since it is a national issue, whatever step taken by the federal government to address it will be felt everywhere in the country including the correctional centers.

Legit.ng reports that presently, many Nigerians are struggling to make ends meet. Citizens are facing some of the harshest economic realities of their existence. More than 80 million Nigerians live on less than $2 a day, representing “the world’s second-largest poor population after India”, according to the World Bank.

Read more about hardship in Nigeria:

Hardship: "I take full responsibility", Tinubu speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu said his administration is working to ensure that Nigeria is reformed for greater efficiency with a particular emphasis on systematically inculcating fairness and equity in all aspects of national life.

The president emphasised his commitment to leading Nigeria towards economic and social prosperity.

Source: Legit.ng