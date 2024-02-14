Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Ogun state government said it will embark on immediate N5bn worth of intervention to cushion the effects of the current economic hardship on residents.

As reported by The Nation, Governor Dapo Abiodun, who announced this on Wednesday evening, February 14, during the emergency briefing of newsmen inside the Olusegun Osoba Press Centre at Oke Mosan governor’s office Abeokuta, said the intervention covers grants to indigent students, food palliative to vulnerable households, insurance cover for pregnant women and gradual offsetting outstanding deductions.

The palliatives by the Ogun government would come as a sort of relief to citizens amid the economic hardship in Nigeria. Photo credit: Mubarak Kolawole Salisu

Breaking it down, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor announced N50,000 grants will be given to each of the 27,600 students of Ogun indigene spread across the tertiary institutions in the country while N10,000 will be paid to each of the 100,000 pupils/students in public primary and secondary schools in addition to donation of five pieces of exercise books to the 850,000 students in public primary and secondary schools.

The governor stated that garri, rice, and other food items will be distributed to 300,000 households in the state while N500 million will be committed monthly towards offsetting the outstanding and unremitted workers' deduction.

Vanguard newspaper also noted the development in Ogun.

Abiodun said:

“Today, we come together in the face of the prevailing economic realities vis a viz: high inflation and currency devaluation in the country

"As an administration, we are not oblivious nor insensitive to these challenges being faced by our citizens.

"I therefore on behalf of this government, want to appreciate the perseverance, patience and understanding of all the good people of Ogun State.Let me assure you that the present economic situation is just a transient phase that will soon pass.

“Whatever we experience now are just necessary sacrifices that we have to make towards ensuring a greater tomorrow.

"In a special way, we extend our appreciation to the president and commander-in-chief of armed forces of the federal republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for his continuous efforts in navigating the complexities of our nation’s economic landscape. His dedication to steering the ship through turbulent times has not gone unnoticed. Even the IMF and World Bank have commended these initiatives.

"It is this sincerity of purpose that is the main ingredient of the continued success of the 'Renewed Hope' agenda."

More to follow...

