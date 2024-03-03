Peter Obi has expressed sadness over the death of renowned Nollywood actor, John Okafor, commonly called Mr Ibu

The Labour Party chieftain also commiserated with the family of Tolani Oyebamiji, popularly known as 'Sisi Quadri'

Legit.ng reports that the deaths of Sisi Quadri and Mr Ibu happened 24 hours apart and have elicited several condolence messages from prominent personalities in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has commiserated with the movie industry, family and friends of late Nollywood comic actor, Tolani Oyebamiji, known as 'Sisi Quadri', who died on Friday, March 1.

Obi, in a statement, expressed shock following the sudden demise of the Yoruba actor.

In a separate statement, the former Anambra state governor also expressed sadness over the death of renowned Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

Legit.ng reports that Sisi Quadri dominated the online comedy skit-making and the Yoruba movie industry.

His breakthrough in the movie industry was when he played the role of a controversial personality in the Yoruba epic movie, “Seniyan Seranko”.

He captivated his audience with his unrelenting ability to ridicule his rivals in movies without pausing.

Obi posted on his known social media page on Saturday night, March 2:

I have just read the sad news of the death of a very talented Nollywood actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri. The entertainment industry will miss the talent of this Young actor who was known for his brilliant interpretation of roles, energetic performances, and talented acting. He is reported to have acted in more than 150 films, including comedic skits. His impacts and contributions to the growth of our entertainment industry will always be remembered.

I sincerely commiserate with his family, and the entire Nollywood industry, over his painful death, while praying to God to comfort them, and all of us who mourn him, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss.

May God Almighty forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest.

In his reaction to Mr Ibu’s death, the LP chieftain described it as "very saddening".

Obi lamented that this was coming just 24 hours after the death of Sisi Quadri.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday morning, March 3:

Just as I tweeted my condolence on the death of Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri, a lot of people, through my comments section, called my attention to the death of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

His death is very saddening. He was one legendary comic actor who embodied laughter, exuded joy and spread happiness. When sadly he took ill, we all prayed for his quick recovery and hoped he would bounce back in good health.

His death is a huge loss, not just to the entertainment industry, but to the nation. Those artists who lighten the mood of the nation also perform a great task of helping us all to weather the dark storms of life.

On behalf of my family, I commiserate with his bereaved family, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, who just lost two legendary actors within a few days and the entire Nollywood family. We share the pains of his death, but are comforted by the cherished moments of joy and happiness he left behind. May God who called him home grant him eternal rest and grant his family, and all of us who mourn him, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss. Rest in Peace Mr Ibu!

Legit.ng reports that 62-year-old John Okafor was confirmed dead by Emeka Rollas, national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) on Saturday, March 2.

Mr Okafor was said to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

