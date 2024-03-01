A show promoter, Olawale B, has also joined Nollywood stars in mourning the late Sisi Quadri

The show promoter, in a heartfelt post, disclosed that Sisi Quadri's US visa had already been approved

Olawale B added that a date had been fixed for the late actor to travel out of the country; this comment has left many emotional

Yoruba actor Quadri Oyebanji, popularly called Sisi Quadri's death has thrown Nollywood into mourning as a show promoter identified as Olawale B joined Nigerians in paying tribute to the deceased.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that actress Regina Chukwu recalled how she trained as a make-up artist under Sisi Quadri.

Show Promoter shares Sisi Quadri travel plans. Credit: @sisisquadritv

Source: Instagram

Show promoter mourns Sisi Quadri

Olawale B of Fathia Entertainment, in a recent post, expressed how sad he was over the Anikulapo series actor's death.

He revealed that Sisi Quadri's death came after his US visa had been approved. The show promoter added that a date had been fixed for the late actor to travel out.

Sharing a picture of Sisi Quadri, the show promoter wrote:

"So sad to hear the death of Nollywood actor @iamsisiquadir US visa was already Approved.date fixed already. Who are we to question god."

Reactions trail show promoter's post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the post, see them below:

oyinlomodiamond:

"It’s well may his soul rest in peace."

lastborn28:

"Egbon this is sad ooo."

st_janet:

"Help me, what else is happening now? Haaaaaa!!!!! When?"

americanomobenin:

"Jesuuuuuu I can't believe this."

deotheplug:

"That’s why I live my life and do t worry about what anyone think cos 100 years or 1000 years from now nobody go care anymore. Except you leave a legacy."

doyeen_oritoke:

"Unquestionable God,this life is too short."

Sisi Quadri loses mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Sisi Quadri announced the passing away of his mother, whom he described as his best friend.

Sisi Quadri expressed shock about his mum's demise as he revealed she would always be in his heart. March 12 2023

The post stirred emotional tributes from many, including Jagun Jagun star Femi Adebayo.

Source: Legit.ng