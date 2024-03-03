Prominent political figures in Nigeria have expressed sadness over the death of renowned Nollywood actor, John Okafor, commonly called Mr Ibu

Legit.ng reports that Mr Ibu died after battling an illness which caused him to undergo multiple surgeries

Mr Ibu was confirmed dead by Emeka Rollas, national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria on Saturday, March 2

Ikeja, Lagos state - Veteran actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, died on Saturday, March 2.

Mr Ibu passed away at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos state, aged 62 after battling an illness which caused him to undergo at least five surgeries.

Following his demise, several political figures in Nigeria took to X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the actor.

Former senator, Shehu Sani, wrote:

The news of the passing away of the comic Actor Mr Ibu is sad and unfortunate. A distinguished artist who made us laugh, smile and lightened up our lives with his unique talent and humorous creativity. For decades, he has been a delightful spice in our homes and hearts. A great loss to our country and the entertainment industry. May his soul rest in peace.

He wrote in another tweet:

Life is three phases; Sunrise, Sunshine and Sunset; Good night Mr Ibu and thank you for all you have done.

Ex-member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Deji Adeyanju said:

Rest in peace sir.

Nigerian minister and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo commented:

"Mr. Ibu’: Consummate comedian; quintessential actor; skit-makers’ delight; screen god; one of Nollywood’s finest - REST IN PEACE. We will miss you.

The immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello wrote:

In loving memory of my dear friend and brother, our finest Nollywood legends, Mr. John Ikechukwu Okafor A.K.A Mr Ibu.

May your soul find eternal peace. Your legacy lives on forever.

Former gubernatorial candidate in Enugu state, Frank Nweke Jr said:

I mourn Mr Ibu.

I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of celebrated Nollywood Star and my fellow Nkanu brother, John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu just when his numerous admirers were celebrating his earlier recovery from a prolonged illness.

Mr Ibu has gone the way all mortals but he will be remembered for his pioneering role in Nollywood alongside other greats and for the joy and delight he brought to people across the world through his unique comical roles in many movies.

May the good Lord repose his soul and grant his family and admirers the fortitude to endure Mr Ibu’s untimely passage.

