Reports have confirmed that the Nigerian government has been handed the report about the helicopter crash that killed Acess Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe

Wigwe died alongside his wife, son and some top executives of Access Holdings in the tragic helicopter crash

Details from the report handed over to the Nigerian government confirmed that the helicopter crashed due to bad weather

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has obtained the initial findings from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) regarding the tragic Airbus Helicopter EC130B4 incident, which claimed the lives of Dr Herbert Wigwe, his wife Doreen Wigwe, their son Chizi Wigwe, and former Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

According to Mrs. Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NSIB, the preliminary report indicates that the helicopter suffered severe damage upon impact, leading to the fragmentation of crucial components.

The report indicated that witnesses observed challenging weather conditions during the flight, including rain and a combination of snow.

Additionally, people travelling along Interstate 15 (I-15) reported seeing a bright light in the sky, leading to calls to emergency services.

Consequently, the helicopter wreckage was found in the rugged, mountainous desert terrain close to Halloran Springs, California.

US-Nigeria collaboration on investigating Wigwe's death

Before these findings, the Nigeria and the United States governments agreed to collaborate to unearth the cause of the helicopter crash that killed the Access Bank CEO.

Confirming this development, the Director-General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh, said talks had already commenced.

He said the move aligns with the statutory provision of Chapter 5, Subsection 27 of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Annex 13.

Herbert Wigwe: US authorities release images from helicopter crash site

In another development, the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released photos from the site where Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe's helicopter crashed.

The photos were released on the official NTSB website on Wednesday, February 14.

The pictures show that the NTSB operatives were at the crash scene to conduct their investigations.

