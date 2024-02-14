Nigerians have continued to mourn the visionary banker, Herbert Wigwe, who tragically passed on recently in a helicopter crash in the USA. However, many people do not know that the banking mogul who served as the CEO of Access Holding also owned a university. Nigerians have continued to mourn the late banker.

Herbert Wigwe's love for quality education is, perhaps, demonstrated by the university he was building in his hometown, Isiokpo, Rivers state.

Herbert Wigwe was building a prestigious university due to launch in 220 days. Photo credit: Wigwe University, Isiokpo.

When is Wigwe University Isiokpo launching?

The Wigwe University, Isiokpo, has already gained popularity as people have described it as a top-of-the-mark Ivy League institution and would be one of the best schools in Nigeria, if not Africa. The Wigwe University has its vision as:

"To ignite Africa’s potential for prosperity, nurture thoughtful, fearless leaders, and become the leading university in Africa."

Wigwe University is set to launch for the 2024/2025 academic session in 220 days.

Schools fees at Wigwe University, Isiokpo

Students enrolled in Wigwe University's College of Arts will pay $12,000 (N17.9 million) per session, including accommodation and other charges.

Students in the College of Engineering will pay $15,000 (N22.4 million) per session. The school fees are the same for students under the College of Management of Social Sciences.

According to Wigwe University's website, students in the school's College of Science and Computing are to pay $15,000 (22.4 million) per session.

Colleges, courses at Wigwe University

The university has a College of Science and Computing, College of Engineering, College of Arts, College of Management and Social Sciences.

Some of the courses under the colleges are BSc data science, BSc mathematics, BEng electrical engineering, BEng mechanical engineering, BA theatre arts, BSc business management, BSc social innovation and entrepreneurship, BSc accounting and data analytics. BSc finance and BSc finance and financial technology.

Other courses at Wigwe University are B.Eng in computer engineering (robotics), BA. fine arts and design, B.Sc. film and media studies, BA. animation and visual arts, B.Sc. communication and digital media studies.

Also, Wigwe University has BSc computer science, BSc cybersecurity, BSc software Engineering, BSc forensics, BSc information and communication technology (ICT), among others.

