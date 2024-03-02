The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, turned 82 on Saturday, March 2

At a special church service organised to celebrate his birthday, Pastor Adeboye recounted his ordeals in the face of death

He revealed his near-death experience while travelling alongside his wife and his former driver on their way to Ilorin, Kwara state

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, shared anecdotes of his numerous close calls with death on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

Speaking at the Redemption Camp in Ogun, he attributed his survival to the grace of God and recounted particularly harrowing incidents, especially while travelling with his wife.

Pastor Adeboye revealed how he escaped death on his way to Ilorin. Photo Credit: E.A. Adeboye

Source: Facebook

In a recent recounting, Adeboye shared a personal anecdote from years past, recalling a potentially fatal accident that he believes was prevented by a miraculous act of God.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He recounted stories from his former driver about multiple close calls he and his wife experienced while travelling to Ilorin, Kwara.

Among these incidents, Adeboye highlighted a particularly terrifying encounter with a speeding trailer on a narrow path near a bridge overlooking a river.

How Adeboye escaped death

According to a report from PM News, he said they somehow made it through, emphasising the miraculous aspect of their survival if he and his driver were shaken but unharmed.

Adeboye remarked that his driver was astounded by their escape, continuously repeating the word "wonderful" throughout their journey to Ilorin.

He said:

“That I’m alive today is because His name is called wonderful.”

Adeboye thanked the congregation for honouring him and prayed for their longevity and even greater success than his own.

He noted that his 82nd birthday coincided with the 38th anniversary of the church's monthly Special Holy Ghost Service, and he thanked God for the impact the program had made on people's lives.

During the event, Adeboye delivered a sermon on the theme of the Holy Ghost Service, focusing on the concept of soaring "On Eagles Wings."

While preaching from the book of Exodus Chapter 19, he said:

“When God hears and takes notice of a person, the life of such a person changes for better.

“God can grab you from the lowest point on earth and put you on the throne.”

He expressed that divine intervention is imminent in dire circumstances beyond human aid for those who believe.

Emphasizing the importance of faith and purity, he asserted that divine intervention could achieve victory effortlessly.

He prayed for God's intervention, drawing parallels to the biblical narrative of the Israelites' deliverance.

Adeboye's biography

Born on March 2, 1942, in Ifewara, near Ife, in present-day Osun State, Adeboye joined the Redeemed Christian Church of God in 1973 and served as an interpreter for the church's founder, Pa. Josiah Akindayomi.

Following Akindayomi's passing in 1981, Adeboye assumed leadership as General Overseer, overseeing RCCG's expansion into one of Nigeria's largest Pentecostal churches with global reach.

Adeboye has expressed his aim to establish a church branch within a convenient five-minute walking distance in growing urban areas and a similarly accessible five-minute driving distance in more established cities.

Tinubu celebrates Pastor Adeboye at 82

Daddy GO, as he is fondly called, Pastor Adeboye, will on Saturday, March 2, 2024, celebrate his 82nd birthday.

Ahead of his big day, President Bola Tinubu sent a special birthday message to Adeboye, appreciating God for his exemplary lifestyle in Christendom.

In a statement signed by his aide, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, Tinubu thanked Adeboye for his regular prayers for the country and his “wise counsel.”

Source: Legit.ng