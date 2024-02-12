Pastor Adeboye has given his two cents regarding the current state of the nation under Bola Tinubu

The general overseer of the RCCG has insisted that Nigeria's challenges do not require political solution alone

Adeboye noted that at this critical time, Nigeria needs divine intervention and spiritual guidance

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Following the rising cost of living in Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's leadership, the general overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that the problems confronting the nation, require spiritual solutions.

Pastor Adeboye during his visit to Kaduna state maintained that Nigeria needs urgent spiritual solutions to its problems. Photo credit: Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

The Cable reported that Adeboye made this assertion on Sunday, February 11, during a courtesy visit to the governor of Kaduna state, Uba Sani, as part of a two-day RCCG- “National light up crusade” held in the state.

The revered cleric said that Nigeria remains a nation blessed with intelligence, manpower and natural resources despite facing different challenges.

Adeboye noted that the outreach was a way of encouraging the people not to lose hope, noting that the church has been calling on God to come to the aid of the country, Daily Trust report added.

This came days after the youths in Osun state staged a peaceful protest in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, expressing their frustration over the harsh economy, noting they do not support "renewed hardship".

The protesters called on President Tinubu to intervene immediately.

The chairman, Osun Civil Societies Coalition, Waheed Lawal, who addressed the protesters said the hardship is not the renewed hope President Tinubu promised Nigerians during the campaign.

