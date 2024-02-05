Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Mowe, Ogun state - Enoch Adeboye, general overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said when things get worse, it is the innocent people who would suffer.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the cleric spoke during the February Thanksgiving Service themed: ‘Let The Wind Blow’, held at the Throne of Grace Parish, RCCG headquarters, in Ebute Metta, Lagos state, on Sunday, February 4.

Adeboye seeks God's intervention

The RCCG leader urged Nigerians to pray and cry to God to show mercy on the country.

His words:

“We have to pray with all our strength because when you say things would get worse before they get better. We don’t know how worse or how farther before they can get better. With all your heart, cry to God and say please have mercy on us, intervene quickly.

“It does not matter how much they are changing the dollar, they are secured where they are. The Governor does not need to know the cost of petrol; he doesn’t want to know how much petrol is in his tank. When he wants to go out, he comes out and enters his car. He doesn’t queue at the petrol station.

“The President doesn’t need to know how much they sell bread; that is none of his business; it would get to his table when he wants to eat.

“It is the common people like you and I who can tell that at the beginning of the year, this is how much they are selling rice, because we have to buy.”

