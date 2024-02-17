Pastor Enoch Adeboye is under fire after a contentious prayer suggesting Christians from other denominations would kneel before his congregation

An old video from the church's 2021 Convention and recent criticism has reignited controversy around the preacher

The preacher's recent remarks have stirred various responses on social media, with many users calling for his retirement in light of the statement

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has stirred up discussions with his recent prayer for his congregation.

In a viral video, he fervently prayed for his members, expressing a belief that Christians from other denominations would show deference to them.

Some netizens urged that the RCCG senior pastor retire due to his old age. Photo Credit: Pastor E.A. Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye said:

“I decree in the name that is above every other name, Christians from other denominations will bow before you.”

It was gathered that the clip was a throwback snippet from one of their convention programs over the years as they prepared for the 2024 edition, which also falls on the week of his birthday.

Netizens react

However, many were appalled and angered by his chosen prayer topic, spreading widespread social media criticism.

One I Am Sp3ncer wrote:

“Age is beginning to take over slowly. They say when they’re old, they start talking like kids again. So it’s true. Pls don’t blame him and stop dragging him ejoo."

One Wendy Adanma stated:

“It’s time he retires because wetin be this.”

One Rehkie said:

“Seems like this pastor doesn’t think before he talks.”

One Dr Buchi wrote:

“Religion is gradually exposing itself to be a scam.”

One I Am Murie declared:

“I don’t like this prayer point but I can’t condemn such a great man of God.”

One Dinzzy wrote:

“Religion is part of our problem in this country.”

One Gallar stated:

“Even this prayer get as e be but if we really check am “RCCG” is the biggest church in Nigeria and has the largest congregation."

One Effe Deborah argued:

“Might be that he has dementia. He really needs to retire”.

Onuesoke to Adeboye: Nigeria’s problem isn’t spiritual, requires stern action from leaders

In another report, a response has been made to Pastor E.A. Adeboye's comment that Nigeria has spiritual problems.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunny Onuesoke, believes the reverse is the case.

He stated that Nigeria's problem isn't spiritual but physical that needs stern action from its leaders.

Source: Legit.ng