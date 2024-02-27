Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and partner civil society groups, on Tuesday, February 27, took to the streets of Nigerian states to express their grievances over the high cost of living across the country

The NLC and other unions moved from the convergence point to the national assembly, Abuja, where they presented a letter to the legislators and asked them to deliver a letter to President Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng reports that the NLC scheduled nationwide protests for Tuesday, February 27, and Wednesday, February 28, to protest the high cost of living occasioned by government policies

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday, February 27, submitted its letter of demand to the country's authorities.

In the demand letter to President Tinubu through the national assembly after their protest in Abuja, the NLC called on President Bola Tinubu and other political leaders to seek creative measures to lift Nigerians out of the present severe hardship.

The demand letter was received by Senator Diket Plang, the chairman senate committee on labour and productivity.

Joe Ajaero, the NLC president, said Nigerians need action — not mere rhetorics, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Legit.ng reports that in the demand letter, NLC asked for:

“Employment generation through massive investment in agriculture and value-added manufacturing, immediate subsidy to farmers to boost agricultural production and food security and open all food storage silos and enforce equitable distribution across the country.”

Others include:

“Immediate fixing of abandoned factories and revival of local production and patronage of Made-in-Nigeria goods and services, fixing of the four refineries as a matter of urgent national priority, make electricity and water available, affordable and accessible to all citizens.

“Massive investment in road/rail infrastructure and social housing, immediate deployment of cheap mass transportation, buses powered by CNG to ease the crisis of transportation for the poor people, an end to further privatization and liberalization of the economy and take control of the commanding heights of the economy in the line with section 16 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the protest against the harsh economic conditions in the country by the NLC was rejected not only by the presidency and the security agencies but also by a member of the opposition party.

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the labour union was no longer neutral.

