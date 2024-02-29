President Bola Tinubu has accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) of playing politics with its recent protest against hardship in the country, adding that organised labour should know that it is not only the people's voice.

The president made the remark at the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line Train, which connected Oyingbo to Agbado.

Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Joe Ajaero

Source: Twitter

Recall that on Tuesday, February 27, the NLC staged a nationwide protest in the country over the refusal of the Tinubu-led federal government to implement their earlier agreement.

Tinubu knocked the Labour in his address, saying that the NLC needed to understand that with its said freedom and rights, his administration was still fresh to stage a war against.

